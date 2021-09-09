Sefcovic: EU has proved it is looking for every possible solution to Protocol

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic

The European Commission vice-president was reacting to the announcement on Monday by the UK Government that it is extending grace periods on some Irish Sea border checks.

Speaking during a visit to Northern Ireland, Mr Sefcovic said: “What we decided to do was that we are taking note of that decision.

“As you know we didn’t proceed with the legal action at this stage because we want to create political space for the negotiations.

“We are talking over the last few weeks constructively on solving the issues linked with the protocol and I hope that also the way that we handled Monday’s announcement coming from London just proves that we are ready to do our utmost to look for every possible solution within the protocol to resolve the problems.

“So, my visit over here is also kind of information gathering, a listening tour and I want to get inspired how we can resolve the remaining issues still on the table.”

Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald said she would use her meeting with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic today to state that the DUP does not speak for the majority of people in Northern Ireland.

Ben Lowry