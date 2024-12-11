Senior economist says new data shows Windsor Framework is growing all-Ireland economy and 'probably' diverting trade

The NI Protocol - which created the Irish Sea trade border - was supposed to prevent 'diversion of trade'. But Dr Esmond Birnie suggests new data shows otherwise.

​Economic data released after the crucial Stormont vote on the future of the Irish Sea border shows Northern Ireland is becoming more economically integrated with the Republic, and trade diversion is “probably” occurring, according to an economic expert.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Esmond Birnie, Senior Economist at Ulster University, says that new data released by the NI Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) would have been useful ahead of Tuesday’s debate in the Assembly, where MLAs decided to continue with the Windsor Framework for the next four years.

The vote saw every elected unionist representative voting against the continuation of the UK-EU deal, citing concerns about the disruption to the UK internal market and Northern Irish businesses. It was passed with Sinn Fein, Alliance and SDLP backing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Birnie says NISRA’s latest data “provides further evidence that the NI economy is becoming more trade integrated with the Republic of Ireland (RoI).

“Indeed, trade diversion is probably occurring: North-South trade growing at very rapid rates at the expense of what previously was an inflow of goods from GB. All this is indicative of the consequences of the Protocol and the Windsor Framework”.

The Ulster University economist, who has been analysing the impact of the post-Brexit trade arrangements since they came into effect, highlighted the key areas where he believes they are impacting the local economy.

“NI’s exports of goods increased from £8bn to £11.7bn, a 46.5% increase. This might sound quite impressive but much of that growth was actually one of price inflation. The volume of goods sold beyond the UK increased by only 8.4% over that 12 year period”, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Birnie argues that whilst the current size of the so-called “all-island” economy remains small it has been growing.