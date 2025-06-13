Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane, 39, was shot dead at his family home in north Belfast in 1989 by the UDA

A senior judge has been appointed to chair an independent inquiry into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Finucane, 39, was shot dead at his family home in north Belfast in 1989 by the Ulster Defence Association in an attack found by a series of probes to have involved collusion with the state.

His widow and the couple’s three children have been campaigning for decades for a public inquiry to establish the extent of security force involvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year Secretary of State Hilary Benn announced the UK Government would establish an independent inquiry into the circumstances of Mr Finucane’s death.

It is to be established under the Inquiries Act 2005, with full powers, including the power to compel the production of documents and to summon witnesses to give evidence on oath.

On Friday morning, Mr Benn announced he has appointed Sir Gary Hickinbottom as chairman of the Patrick Finucane Inquiry.

Sir Gary is the current president of the Welsh Tribunals and is a retired Court of Appeal Judge, who undertook the statutory inquiry into corruption and governance in the British Virgin Islands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Benn has also appointed the former police ombudsman for Northern Ireland Baroness Nuala O’Loan as well as Francesca Del Mese as assessors to the inquiry.

They are to provide advice to the chairman on their relevant expertise in regards to the inquiry, while also giving further assurance about the inquiry’s independence.

The next step in the process involves Mr Benn consulting with Sir Gary on the proposed terms of reference for the inquiry.

Mr Benn said he is confident the inquiry will provide answers to Mr Finucane’s family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The murder of Mr Finucane was a barbarous and heinous crime, and one which continues to highlight the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“I commend and support the tireless campaign of Mrs Finucane and her family in seeking answers to the brutal murder of their loved one, and I am confident that this inquiry will provide answers to the family who have suffered so terribly.”

He added: “I am delighted that Sir Gary Hickinbottom has accepted this important role as chair of the Patrick Finucane inquiry and that Baroness O’Loan and Francesca Del Mese have accepted the important roles of assessors to the inquiry.

“I am confident that, together, their valuable knowledge, experience and professionalism will be of great benefit to the work of the inquiry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Gary said he looks forward to meeting Mr Finucane’s family as soon as possible.

“I am privileged to take on responsibility for leading this public inquiry into the important issues raised by the circumstances surrounding the murder of Patrick Finucane, something I will do not only in accordance with my statutory duties but as fairly, openly and transparently as I can,” he said.

“At the heart of this case lies a family who lost their husband and father in horrific circumstances, and I look forward to meeting the Finucane family in Belfast as soon as possible.”

Baroness O’Loan said: “I look forward to taking up this role, having been appointed by the Secretary of State.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Finucane family has always been concerned that the full story of what happened should be told and this independent inquiry will provide the opportunity to do so.

“There remain unanswered questions and the public interest requires that we seek as best we can to get the answers to those questions.”

Ireland’s deputy premier and foreign affairs minister Simon Harris welcomed the announcement.

“This is the final outstanding inquiry from those that were recommended by Judge Cory in 2004 and it is positive that it can now move to beginning its important and substantive work,” Mr Harris said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today’s announcement highlights the importance that a way forward is found to comprehensively address all the outstanding cases of the Troubles, in a way that is human rights compliant and that has the needs of victims and families at its heart.