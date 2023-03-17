News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
6 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
10 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
11 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
12 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
13 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Senior officer Patrcia Foy caught drink driving on Christmas Eve dismissed from PSNI

A senior police officer convicted over a drink-driving incident on Christmas Eve has been dismissed.

By David Young
Published 17th Mar 2023, 21:00 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 21:00 GMT

Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Superintendent Patricia Foy was fined and handed a driving disqualification when she appeared before a district judge at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court in January.

Ms Foy, 57, whose address was given as PSNI headquarters, was charged with driving with excess alcohol, failing to stop at a damage-only accident and driving without due care and attention.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard that on December 24, at about 4pm, police were made aware of a damage-only road traffic collision in Lisburn, where a car had collided with a traffic light. Police also received a report about a car colliding with a parked car.

PSNI Chief Superintendent Patricia Foy leaving Lisburn Courthouse after pleading guilty to a drink driving charge and receiving a fine with disqualification from driving.
PSNI Chief Superintendent Patricia Foy leaving Lisburn Courthouse after pleading guilty to a drink driving charge and receiving a fine with disqualification from driving.
PSNI Chief Superintendent Patricia Foy leaving Lisburn Courthouse after pleading guilty to a drink driving charge and receiving a fine with disqualification from driving.
Most Popular

Officers observed the defendant walking from the vehicle to her home address where she failed an alcohol breath test and was arrested.

A lawyer for Ms Foy, who formerly headed the PSNI’s Professional Standards Division, said she regretted finding herself before the court and apologised for the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Friday, the PSNI confirmed the officer had been dismissed from the organisation following a disciplinary process.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “An officer was dismissed on Friday March 10 from the Police Service of Northern Ireland, by the Chief Constable (Simon Byrne), following a criminal conviction.”