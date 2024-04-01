Former DUP leader Sit Jeffrey Donaldson. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Playing down any suggestion that the party is in crisis following Sir Jeffrey being charged with historical sex offences, the source said it was very much “business as usual” in the Lagan Valley MP’s absence.

It was revealed on Friday that Sir Jeffrey had been questioned by police and is now facing charges – which he is understood to be strenuously contesting.​

"This is about an individual, not about the party,” the DUP source told the News Letter.

They also said there is “a sense of unity” within the party, and added: "The party has a job to do, and the justice system has its job to do, and we have to get on with things."I hope that justice is done."

Commenting on reports that interim leader Gavin Robinson will not be able to unite the party, and that DUP in-fighting would have ramifications for the power-sharing arrangements, the source said the situation at Stormont “remains stable”.

Asked if it was "business as usual" at Stormont in terms of the DUP's approach to power-sharing, they said: "Very much so".

Interim party leader Gavin Robinson declined to comment when contacted by the News Letter.

Responding to the DUP insider’s comments, a TUV spokesperson said it was “disappointing” that the DUP will “prioritise party unity over unionist unity”.

They said: "Unionism was united behind the solemn pledge of ‘unalterable’ opposition to the Protocol.

"Now is not the time for the DUP to double down on the tainted Donaldson Deal. Now is the time to stop, reassess and find reverse gear for the good of unionism as a whole. Refusing to do so only assists the enemies of the Union.”

The spokesperson added: "Going on the basis of a deal sold almost exclusively by Sir Jeffery makes the whole of the DUP culpable for it – the border posts, the 150 border staff, the unavailability of goods from GB, the destruction of friendships built up across the UK on the basis of activities which can no longer continue, the diversion of trade towards the Republic, etc and everything else that goes with the Protocol.

"Telling people that we need stability is nonsense. You cannot build anything stable from a unionist point of view on the quicksand of the Protocol – not a single word of which the DUP has changed."

In recent days, Sammy Wilson has raised the spectre of further Sinn Fein electoral success and the possibility of a future Labour government calling a border poll – as he urges unity within the “weakened” DUP.