‘Serious overkill’: Allister rounds on eight-month-long equality law investigation

Jim Allister

The commission – with a staff of 69 and a budget of about £5.4m – produced an extremely-complicated 9,000-word report this week, sparked by complaints from The Pat Finucane Centre and The Committee for the Administration of Justice.

The story offers a glimpse into the complex web of equality obligations the government faces if it even wants to consider drafting a policy.

It all began back in early 2020, when the Tory government started signalling it was in the process of drawing up a bill concerning the legacy of the Troubles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two groups had asked the Northern Ireland Office (NIO, the wing of government which was drawing it up) for a copy of an equality screening form it was using to help draft the new law.

The NIO did not send them the screening form, so they complained to the Equality Commission, which began investigating in February this year.

It concluded this week that the NIO had been legally-obliged to provide the complainants with such a form, but it had not done so, because it was not ready.

The commission said that back in 2020, when a draft bill was being mooted, “the proposals weren’t apparently informed by a specific equality assessment”.

It added: “Screening must be taken into account by policy makers before and at the time that a particular decision or policy is being considered, and not afterwards.”

Mr Allister said: “The response to a complaint about the lack of a screening document is seriously overblown.

“To spend eight months and produce a 9,000 word report into the fact that a form wasn’t sent to the Pat Finucane Centre and the Committee for the Administration of Justice is serious overkill.

“Let us not forget that the Equality Commission is funded from the public purse.

“Did the complaint really merit this amount of time and effort?

“There is a duty on government department to follow the law and no one would argue otherwise but the response of the Equality Commission to these complaints is in stark contrast to the disinterest they have shown in other matters.”

More from this reporter:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry