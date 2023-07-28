The questions, raised by Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart and public affairs charity CARE, were raised after the PSNI arrested three people over the “horrific” suspected trafficking to Northern Ireland of Romanian women who were then forced into prostitution.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit said they had carried out a significant operation targeting an organised crime group.

The operation, conducted jointly with Romanian authorities, focused on a group suspected of trafficking women in their twenties for sexual exploitation throughout Northern Ireland.

Officers carried out searches and arrested three people in the Greater Belfast area.

Two men, aged 29 and 36, and a woman aged 35 were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking for sexual exploitation, controlling prostitution for gain, brothel keeping and money laundering.

The three, who police say have been resident in Northern Ireland for some time but are originally from Romania, remain in custody.

Speaking after news of the operation broke, Ms Lockhart challenged the PSNI approach.

"If the PSNI has been monitoring brothels and has evidence of people buying sex, that is contrary to the law and is a criminal offence. The police have a duty to prosecute," she said.

"Northern Ireland has already had this debate back in 2014 when a decision was made to outlaw the purchase of sex.

"The key argument with this law change was to drive down demand. If the police proceeded with prosecutions using the 2014 law, then demand would reduce.

"I will be working with our policing board members to establish what plans the police have to use the 2014 law. When men have sex with trafficked women, this is actually rape for profit."

Christian public affairs charity CARE for NI accused the PSNI of failing to use the sex buyers law that it helped to draft in 2014.

Dr Rebecca Stevenson, Policy Officer at the charity, said: "The best way to undermine trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation is to cut out demand for paid-for sex".

“The painstaking operation of the PSNI is freeing six women who had been trafficked from Romania to Belfast is to be welcomed. But this is merely the tip of the iceberg. Thirteen years ago, CARE supported work to criminalise the purchase of sex. However, these powers have rarely been used by the police, making the situation on the ground worse.

“Prostitution is inherently exploitative. The best way to undermine trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation is to cut out demand for paid-for sex. If the PSNI made use of provisions criminalising the purchase of sex, men would be named and shamed. This would have a huge impact. Unfortunately, PSNI have made an operational decision not to use this law.

“With the case reported this week, what has happened to the men who were in the brothel when the raid happened? What has happened to the stream of men that were observed going in and out of the premises when the police staked it out? Why are police so reluctant to utilise the powers at their disposal to deal with this scourge of abusive men on the streets of NI?

"Whilst the PSNI have been diligent and the team dealing with human trafficking clearly care for woman sold into sexual slavery, the Chief Constable needs to explain why he and his force have chosen not to implement legislation supported by all parties in NI and on the statute book. It is only when the full force of the law is brought to bear, that we can truly confront exploitation.”

The News Letter asked the PSNI if any of the men who paid to use the six women in brothels across NI have been charged with doing so. The PSNI responded that there have been no such arrests or charges so far.

Asked why the PSNI appears to be generally letting such men off the hook, the PSNI did not appear to address the question.

Detective Inspector Rachel Miskelly responded: “Sexual exploitation is often an unseen crime.

“Victims who are trafficked from oversees may be vulnerable due to, for example, their lack of English language skills and mistrust of authorities. They are often afraid or unable to ask for help. They’re afraid to speak out about those who control them and, accordingly, those who pay for their sexual services.

“Our recent operation reflects our ongoing commitment, combined with the efforts of partner agencies, to safeguard innocent victims who are being exploited.

“The solution, of course, requires collective efforts. And I will take every opportunity possible to appeal to anyone who has information, or concerns, to please do the right thing and speak to us.