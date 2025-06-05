SF silencing of UUP councillor raised in Parliament as government pledges support for 'transparency' in local authorities

UUP Cllr Mark Ovens

​The silencing of an Ulster Unionist councillor on Fermanagh and Omagh district council after he accused the body of secrecy has been raised in Westminster.

Leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell says the government is committed to “high levels of accountability and transparency” on local authorities – after the issue was raised by Cllr Mark Ovens’s party colleague Robin Swann MP.

On Monday, the Fermanagh councillor was banned from speaking in the Sinn Fein dominated council after he objected to the “underhanded way” the council had dealt with proposals on an online only booking system for household recycling centres.

Mark Ovens’s comments drew criticism from the chief executive Alison McCullagh who said it was “completely inaccurate, entirely inappropriate and totally wrong” to suggest the council had been secretive.

The chairman, SF’s Barry McElduff, asked Mr Owens to retract his comments – but he refused, saying his questions hadn’t been answered.

SF councillor Debbie Coyle proposed that Mr Ovens “be silenced” for the remainder of the meeting “due to his offensive behaviour”.

After a vote, the Sinn Fein-majority council banned the UUP representative from speaking for the rest of the meeting.

Mr Swann raised the issue in the House of Commons on Thursday, saying the right of an elected representative to challenge the Executive is “a core tenet of our democracy”.

Referencing the ban on Mr Ovens speaking, the South Antrim MP said: “He was not just gagged; he was silenced for the entirety of that meeting.

“Does the Leader of the House agree that such an action was undemocratic and that, despite Labour’s majority and how tempting it may be, she would never contemplate such an action in this place nor think it was appropriate in a democratically elected Chamber?”

Lucy Powell MP, Leader of the House of Commons said while she “might like to silence” some colleagues, she would make sure all voices are heard.