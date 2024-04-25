Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn questions effect of legal action on legacy
The legacy act received royal assent last autumn despite widespread opposition from political parties and victims' organisations in Northern Ireland as well as the Irish government.
It offers a limited form of immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences for those who co-operate with a new body aimed at truth recovery.
The act will also halt future civil cases and legacy inquests which have not reached the point of verdict by May 1, after which they will be transferred to the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).
Northern Ireland's Attorney General, Dame Brenda King, is currently considering five requests to hold inquests into Troubles deaths.
Last month, a judge at Belfast High Court ruled that the provision for conditional immunity is not compliant with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). The government is appealing against that finding.
During Northern Ireland questions in the Commons yesterday, Mr Benn asked if confidence in the ICRIR will be “helped or hindered” by the government's response to legal push-back on the bill.
He told MPs: “Does (Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris) think that confidence in the new independent commission will be helped or hindered by the fact that he has recently brought three separate legal challenges to the disclosure by coroners of information to families about what actually happened to their loved ones, information which they have been denied for so many years?”
In his reply, Mr Heaton-Harris said: "I actually do believe that those who have even civil cases now will be able to use the ICRIR when it opens its doors on May 1 in good faith.
“Indeed, only this month, the former co-chair of the Consultative Group on the Past, Denis Bradley, stated that he thought the people involved in the ICRIR 'are very good people and I have a lot of regard for them'. And if people want to decide if it offers them something, well, then I'd be very reluctant to make too many strong judgments around it.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.