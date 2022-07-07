Shailesh Vara appointed Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

Shailesh Vara served at the Northern Ireland Office as a junior minister but resigned from his post in 2018 over Theresa May’s handling of the proposed treaty with the EU.

His links to the Province include being an investor in North Belfast Irish League club, Crusaders.

Mr Vara is part of a consortium which owns Crusaders alongside former Liverpool legend Ian Rush.

Shailesh Vara is the news Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

He was born in Uganda to Indian parents but fled to the United Kingdom in 1974 to escape the regime of Idi Amin.