Shamima Begum: IRA recruit who joined aged 15 speaks out over ISIS bride double standards

Begum has been stripped of UK citizenship after leaving England in February 2015 for Syria, where she married an ISIS member and had three children (all of whom went on to die).

The decision to revoke her citizenship was upheld this month.

Mr O’Doherty carried out bombings for the IRA, but later went on to renounce paramilitarism and repent of his past.

Undated file photo of Islamic State bride Shamima Begum

Asked about the Begum case, he told the News Letter: “'I suppose the young woman is rightfully surprised and shocked that she's singled out for such treatment by a British government that has hugged IRA terrorists to its breast.

"They murdered many hundreds of British citizens, bombed many hundreds of British targets, murdered many British soldiers and police officers, abducted, tortured and murdered British and Irish citizens and even disappeared their corpses – and indeed which has failed to return the corpse of Captain Robert Nairac.

"This same British government has exonerated the IRA's leadership from facing any form of judicial justice – and invited unrepentant terrorists into government.

"I mean the young woman has done everything according to the IRA playboo,k but has somehow been denied the IRA outcome!