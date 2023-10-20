Shankill Bomb 30th anniversary: Man whose 13-year-old sister was killed calls for community to stand together on 'very hard day'
Nine locals were killed in the attack as well as one of the IRA bombers, Thomas Begley. More than 50 were injured.
The IRA left the no-warning bomb in Frizzell's fish shop on the Shankill in the middle of a busy Saturday on 23 October 1993. The terror group claimed they were targeting loyalists upstairs - but there was nobody there.
Those killed were the shop owner John Frizzell, 63; his daughter Sharon McBride, 29; Leanne Murray, 13; Michael Morrison, 27, his partner Evelyn Baird, 27 and their daughter Michelle, aged seven; George Williamson, 63 and his wife Gillian and Wilma McKee, 38.
Gary Murray was only 15 when his 13 year-old sister Leanne was killed in the attack.
"I've been in contact with some of the families," he told the News Letter. "It's gonna be a very hard and long day for everyone. I am not looking forward to it."
Leanne had only left her mother Gina's side briefly to go next door to the fish shop for some whelks - her weekly treat.
"Leanne would now have been 42 now," he said.
"I am talking to some of Leanne’s friends regularly. Many of them are married with kids. It makes me wonder - could I have been an uncle and how close would we have been? I think about that every day.
"For this weekend I would just like to call on the wider community to stand together. Because this is not just about the Shankill families, there were many people from outside the Shankill who were injured as well."
A wide series of commemorative events take place on the Shankill this weekend.
On Saturday 21 October there will be a short community parade from the Shankill Leisure Centre to the bomb site at 1:06pm.
Then on Monday 23 October a special service will take place at West Kirk Presbyterian Church, close to the bomb site.
A memorial granite clock inscribed with the names of the Shankill victims will be unveiled at the bomb site and a ‘Living Memorial’ of nine mature trees next to the church will be dedicated.