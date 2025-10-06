Coffins of those killed in the Shankill Road bomb pass the spot where the IRA bomb was detonated.

Shankill Bomb families have met with the Troubles investigations body as part of their campaign to find the republican leaders who organized and sanctioned the Shankill Bomb attack.

Nine people were killed in the 1993 attack, as well as one of the IRA bombers. More than 50 were injured.

A law graduate and campaigner, Mr Bryson assisted Shankill bomb victims Charlie Murray and Gary Butler, along with Paul Shields – whose father was also murdered by the IRA – in lodging their files in August.

Those attending were Gary Murray, Michelle Williamson and Charlie Butler, accompanied by Jamie Bryson

The terror attack killed Mr Murray's little sister Leanne and Mr Butler's family members Evelyn and Michelle Baird and Michael Morrison.

Michelle Williamson's mother and father George and Gillian Williamson were also among those killed.

The group met with the Independent Commission for Reconciliation & Information (ICRIR) about the case on Monday.

Mr Byrson said the victims have been campaigning for more than three decades for truth but have been "consistently let down".

He said the group were "greatly encouraged" by the ICRIR approach and believe the body is the right vehicle by which to pursue "truth, justice and ultimately accountability" in respect of those who played any role - including planning, preparing or sanctioning the terror attack.

Mr Bryson said the group emphasised that there can be "no block on truth, regardless of whether this leads to political consequences".

He also said they are seeking full answers on the question of whether a state agent was involved - named 'Agent AA' or with any other name.

"The families have confidence in the ICRIR and look forward to embarking upon this journey with them," he said.

"These families call on the Secretary of State to ensure the body is properly resourced and equipped with the necessary powers to fulfil its statutory objectives.

"They further wish to emphasise that the Secretary of State and Northern Ireland Office need to understand that there are more than nationalist groups with an interest in legacy and they reiterate their concern as victims of the IRA that a small but noisy network of nationalist legacy activists have been allowed to drive both the narrative and the process around these matters. That must end.

"It is time for truth, and that includes truth about the evil terrorism of the IRA," he added.

Whilst bomber Thomas Begley was killed in the explosion and Sean Kelly was jailed for it, they are pressing for the ICRIR to find all those involved – from those who sanctioned and planned the attack to those who procured vehicles, built or moved the bomb, transported the bombers or gave logistical assistance.