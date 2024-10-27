'She's handling them well' - Alliance leader Naomi Long's verdict on under-fire Paula Bradshaw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Naomi Long says her colleague Paula Bradshaw is doing “well” in her role on a Stormont committee which came under fire last week for failing to get any new information from the First Minister on recent controversies within her party.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The committee chair has come in for criticism over her handling of a number of incidents recently. Last Wednesday, Michelle O’Neill appeared in front of the Executive Office (TEO) committee – after having first met the chair in a private meeting at which Assembly officials took no notes or minutes.

During Ms O’Neill’s evidence session, the Alliance MLA closed down a number of lines of questioning – deeming them not relevant to the committee’s remit. That’s despite party colleague Connie Egan revealing a section of the legal advice – which stated that MLAs could ask questions, but it was up to the witness to decide whether or not to answer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked how Paula Bradshaw doing, after widespread criticism of her handling of the committee, the Alliance boss Naomi Long posted on social media platform X: “She’s handling them well”. In response to another X user, who accused Ms Bradshaw of “shielding” Ms O’Neill, the justice minister said “She specifically didn't even when the Minister tried to place her in that position. A chair does have a duty to rule things in/out of order: MLAs had the legal advice and so ought to have framed their questions in light of that”.

Paula Bradshaw told Timothy Gaston that a question to the First Minister on her employment of Michael McMonagle was not relevant.

Wednesday’s debacle isn’t the first time in recent weeks that the TEO committee chair has come in for criticism. There have been a number of disputes on a range of issues.

Ms Bradshaw recently instructed an Assembly official to cut the cameras after Mr Gaston began to read a letter of complaint about her. The North Antrim MLA said she had set a precedent the previous week by reading a letter of complaint about his questioning of a witness which she had deemed inappropriate. The Alliance MLA subsequently apologised to committee members for a “breach” of the Assembly’s rules in putting the meeting into private session without a vote.