Shocking figures on sexual assaults in Northern Ireland's hospitals: attacks in Belfast triple in 5 years

Belfast City Hospital has seen 760 sexual assaults in the past five years. Photo: Google Maps

A shocking rise in sexual assaults taking place in Northern Irelands hospitals has been revealed, with attacks tripling over the past 5 years in the Belfast Trust – figures a DUP MLA has described as “deeply concerning”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The data was revealed by Stormont’s health minister, in response to a question from DUP’s Jonathan Buckley. The Upper Bann MLA expressed serious concern about the number of incidents, saying they raise significant questions about patient and staff safety within the health system.

In the Belfast Trust – sexual assaults more than tripled over the past five years. In 2019/20 there were 142 sexual assaults, but that figure had increased to 461 in 2023/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Southern Trust has seen incidents almost double in the same time period – from 49 to 94, with 333 in 5 years. Incidents were also significantly up in the Northern Trust – from 43 in 2019/20 to 68 last year.

Sexual assaults in the South Eastern Trust have been similar each year over the past five years – averaging at 46 per year, with 234 in total during the five years. Last year, the Western Trust saw its highest figure in the last five years, with twelve sexual assaults on its properties.

Jonathan Buckley told the News Letter: “The figures provided by the Health Minister are deeply concerning. Hospitals and care facilities must be places of safety and security, yet these statistics reveal a distressing reality for patients and staff alike. Sexual assault in any setting is unacceptable, but it is especially troubling within healthcare facilities, where individuals are often in vulnerable situations and trust that their safety will be protected.

“It is vital that each Health Trust and the Department of Health take immediate, concrete steps to ensure that robust measures are in place to prevent these incidents and protect those under their care. Transparency is key. Each Trust must be clear about the protocols they have to prevent, report, and respond to incidents of sexual assault. The public deserves assurance that everything possible is being done to provide a safe environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every person, whether patient or staff, must feel secure in our healthcare facilities.

“I will continue to press the Department and each Health Trust on what further steps they will take to reduce these incidents and improve protections for everyone within our health services.”

The Department of Health have been contacted for comment.

A previous attempt to obtain the figures from the PSNI under Freedom of Information laws failed when the force said it would be too costly to collate the information.

The request was made by the Women’s Rights Network (WRN) to forces across the United Kingdom. Police in Northern Ireland were part of a small number of forces which failed to release the information. WRN said the PSNI’s data systems were “not fit for purpose”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new figures were released by the Department of Health to Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley on Monday.