Shop local £100 cardholders urged to ‘spend, spend, spend’

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons promoting the Spend Local card scheme.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said those with valid cards should check how much they have left on them and “spend every penny” of the balance.

Mr Lyons made his comments during a visit to The Junction retail and leisure park in Antrim yesterday.

The minister said: “By now, nearly everyone who applied for their Spend Local card has received it. Hundreds of thousands of shoppers have already used theirs in all parts of Northern Ireland.

“Already we have injected around £90 million in much needed spend into our retail, hospitality and service sectors.

“And it is working. The Northern Retail Consortium has reported that footfall is on the up while PwC recently predicted that spending on the high street will increase this Christmas.”

During his visit to The Junction, the minister met with a number of traders who shared their experience of scheme .

Mr Lyons said it is important that every cardholder spends every penny on their card because in order to maximise the benefit to the traders who have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

“Many of you may have spent most of your card, but maybe not all of it. If that is you, why not check your balance on the website?

“You may have a five, ten or even just a couple of pounds left. But if you have some money left, use it. When you are out and about this weekend, support your local coffee shop, newsagent, barbers, taxi driver or anyone who was hit hard during the pandemic.