‘Significant difficulties’ warning as MLAs rush through legislation

NI Assembly chamber.

In a letter sent to Assembly members by Speaker Alex Maskey on Tuesday, he set out plans to maximise the time available for politicians to consider and vote on important bills and urgent legislation.

Northern Ireland currently has no functioning Executive after the DUP removed Paul Givan as first minister, as part of a protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

With the Assembly still sitting, politicians at Stormont are now trying to pass as much legislation as possible before the election period begins.

Mr Maskey told MLAs that all parties had provided “constructive engagement” in recent days.

He also acknowledged that challenge of passing outstanding legislation “existed even before recent political developments”.

He said: “These are not simple matters as maximising the amount of legislation to be considered in the limited timeframe has to be balanced against the imperative that the Assembly is able to properly scrutinise legislation.

“No-one should underestimate the significant difficulties which arise from processing such a large volume of legislation in a short time.”

Mr Maskey said that the business committee at Stormont had agreed a number of measures intended to “make the maximum use” of the time remaining ahead of the election.

He told MLAs that Stormont will sit on February 23 and March 2, while also warning that he “does not expect” that there will be any time to schedule for private members’ business or adjournment debates.

Mr Maskey also asked Stormont committees to “avoid bringing non-essential motions for debate”, while also suggesting that Executive ministers should consider making written statements rather than appearing in the Assembly.

He said that the measures will be reviewed in the coming weeks and said that the changes were necessary due to the “unique pressures of the last weeks of this mandate”.

He added: “They will not be considered as a precedent for Assembly business in the future.”

Mr Maskey also appealed to MLAs to ensure that debates are conducted “efficiently”.

“Effective scrutiny does not necessarily require a lengthy speech,” he said.

He notes in the letter: “I am confident that there is the opportunity for all of the Executive legislation to complete its passage through the Assembly, subject to the decisions of the Assembly.”

