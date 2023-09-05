Simon Byrne will receive three months' pay in lieu of notice as he exits PSNI
Mr Byrne, who resigned from the post on Monday, was originally appointed for a five-year term in July 2019. In May this year, the Policing Board extended his contract for a further three years.
Speaking on BBC Radio Foyle on Tuesday morning, board member Mark H Durkan said that Mr Byrne will only be paid “for three months' notice that he has to work".
The chief constable stepped down following a string of controversies, stating that it is time for someone new to lead policing in Northern Ireland.
The news that the embattled police chief had left with immediate effect was announced on Monday following an emergency meeting of the PSNI’s oversight body, the Policing Board.
His resignation has been welcomed by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who said it was the “first step” in rebuilding confidence in the force.
On Monday, Police Federation chair Liam Kelly said "Whoever succeeds Mr Byrne has a mountain to climb to address the cultural deficiencies, re-build confidence and restore credibility”.
A Policing Board spokesperson said: “The Board agreed resignation terms in line with contractual provision.”