News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Simon Byrne will receive three months' pay in lieu of notice as he exits PSNI

​Former PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne will not be paid for the remainder of his contract, it has been revealed.
By Mark Rainey
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 15:21 BST
Former PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA WireFormer PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Former PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Mr Byrne, who resigned from the post on Monday, was originally appointed for a five-year term in July 2019. In May this year, the Policing Board extended his contract for a further three years.

Speaking on BBC Radio Foyle on Tuesday morning, board member Mark H Durkan said that Mr Byrne will only be paid “for three months' notice that he has to work".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

​The chief constable stepped down following a string of controversies, stating that it is time for someone new to lead policing in Northern Ireland.

The news that the embattled police chief had left with immediate effect was announced on Monday following an emergency meeting of the PSNI’s oversight body, the Policing Board.

Most Popular

His resignation has been welcomed by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who said it was the “first step” in rebuilding confidence in the force.

On Monday, Police Federation chair Liam Kelly said "Whoever succeeds Mr Byrne has a mountain to climb to address the cultural deficiencies, re-build confidence and restore credibility”.

A Policing Board spokesperson said: “The Board agreed resignation terms in line with contractual provision.”