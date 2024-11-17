Taoiseach Simon Harris at Fine Gael's General Election manifesto launch at Horse & Jockey Hotel, Co. Tipperary ahead of the General Election on November 29

Simon Harris has called on the Sinn Fein leader to publish the party’s manifesto ahead of the first leaders’ debate on Monday evening.

The Fine Gael leader has accused Mary Lou McDonald of “cynicism” in not publishing the party’s General Election proposals before the televised debate.

It comes as Ms McDonald accused Mr Harris of refusing to take part in a separate “proposed” debate.

Posting on social media, Ms McDonald said Mr Harris was “hiding” and claimed he does not like to be challenged on his record.

However, Mr Harris said his party has never received a formal invite to take part in a leaders debate with Sky News and Today FM ahead of the General Election.

"It's an interesting position that Mary Lou McDonald thinks everyone in the country is afraid of debating her. I have a number of questions I want to talk to Mary Lou McDonald about and I look forward to that, with the debate tomorrow night," Mr Harris said during Fine Gael's manifesto launch in Co Tipperary.

"We have a debate the following Tuesday and we have a debate in the Dail at least twice a week. Now it would be easier and more productive to debate her if she published her manifesto, and I think it's a little bit cynical that she is going to publish her manifesto the day after the first leaders' debate.

"She will be able to stand on the stage and say 'we will deal with that in the manifesto'.

"My challenge to the leader of Sinn Fein is publish your manifesto before I see you tomorrow night at RTE, so we can have a real and meaningful debate on your costed proposals and vision for the this country.

"I have never been known to be shy or shirking a debate and I am certainly not.

"There was an issue that my our director of elections have never received a formal invite to any other debates.

"Should they come, we will of course consider it and try to facilitate it."

Sources said that while talks were continuing about the possibility of a debate taking place, no formal invitations were issued.

Today FM radio host Matt Cooper posted on Twitter on Saturday: "To clarify: Sky News and (Today FM) has put forward a proposal for a simulcast radio and tv debate next Friday. I remain hopeful that Simon Harris might be able to find time in his schedule."

It is understood that Fianna Fail has agreed in principle to take part in the debate.

Ms McDonald posted on Twitter: " Simon Harris is refusing to take part in the proposed Today FM/Sky News leaders debate.

"He won't have this debate with me.

"He is hiding from answering for Fine Gael's disastrous performance in government over 14 years.

" Simon Harris has no new ideas, no new plans and doesn't like being challenged on his record."

Party leaders will take part in two live debates in the coming weeks.

All 10 political party leaders have been invited to take part in a debate on Monday, while a second debate between Fianna Fail , Fine Gael and Sinn Fein will take place on November 26 .