Mr Hoare, MP for North Dorset, claimed four times for £80 fines issued in November 2019, according the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) register of MPs’ expenses.

Derby North MP Amanda Solloway, a minister in the energy department who used to serve under Home Secretary Suella Braverman and who is also a Government Whip claimed back an £80 fixed penalty notice issued by Transport for London on July 2, 2020.

Tory MP Bim Afolami, as well as SNP MP Dave Doogan, also put similar claims through expenses, as reported in The Independent.

Conservative MP Simon Hoare, who is chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, claimed four times for £80 fines issued in November 2019

Now IPSA is to contact those who have made the claims to ask for the money to be repaid after it admitted that it had wrongfully allowed the payments to be made.

A spokesman for the watchdog said: “MPs are not allowed to claim for penalty charges and fines under IPSA rules. Paragraph 3.26 of the Scheme of MPs’ Staffing and Business Costs clearly states that these fines are not claimable.

“IPSA’s checks failed in some cases to identify these claims and some of them were paid.

“We will contact MPs and ask them to repay, where appropriate. We have changed our process to ensure any future such claims are not paid, and will reiterate the scheme rules to MPs.”

The controversy comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak decided earlier this week not to launch an inquiry into Ms Braverman for attempting to get a private course to avoid points for a driving offence.

Labour’s shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said: “While Rishi Sunak’s MPs break the rules and try and make the taxpayer pick up the bill, working people are left struggling to cope with the soaring Tory cost-of-living crisis.

“Tory MPs flouting the rules damages public confidence in the system. Rishi Sunak must clamp down on the rule-breakers in his party and get on with delivering for the British people.”

Mr Afolami, MP for Hitchin and Harpenden, claimed for two £80 fines in December 2021.

He told the PA news agency: “(It was) Completely inadvertent. All money repaid the moment that I knew about it.”

Mr Doogan, SNP MP for Angus, claimed for a £160 fine in January 2022.

Ms Solloway, Mr Hoare and Mr Doogan have been approached for comment by PA.