Sinn Fein accused of 'flip-flopping' after health spokesman apologises to trans community over comments on Supreme Court case

​Sinn Fein’s health spokesperson in the Republic has apologised to the trans community after initially welcoming the UK Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman in law.

​David Cullinane TD had called the landmark judgement “common sense” and said it should be “fully examined” in Ireland – but has now apologised if his words added to the ‘isolation’ of trans people.

Peadar Tóibín, a former Sinn Fein TD who now leads rival party Aontu, says Sinn Fein is split on the issue.

He told the News Letter: “Sinn Fein has seen their vote fall significantly in the south in the last two elections. They know that on a range of different issues, there's a growing gap between themselves and where the general public stand so things like immigration, hate speech, the last two referendums – and on gender ideology.

“And I think there are those within Sinn Fein who are trying to pull it back to the centre on these issues. And the danger is, if they keep flip flopping on these issues, they will lose credibility from both sides of the political spectrum.

“It seems that Sinn Fein, obviously, have changed their policy. By the looks of things on puberty blockers, they've changed their policy, from what I can see in terms of gender affirmation, and now it looks like they have changed their policy on the fact that a woman is a female adult.

“But I see he's apologised since for that. So there's confusion”, he said.

