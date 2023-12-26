Sinn Fein 'agitating for a border poll' rather than focussing on more pressing issues: DUP MLA

​Sinn Fein is continually “agitating for a border poll” rather than focusing on the issues that can improve people’s daily lives, a DUP MLA has claimed.

Responding to comments made by party president Mary Lou McDonald – that a border poll during the lifetime of the next Irish government is a possibility – Deborah Erskine said: “Regardless of where they live, people want to see action on the issues that really matter to them.”

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone representative added: “Sinn Fein’s focus isn’t on schools, hospitals, childcare or housing. The only issue Sinn Fein care about is creating division and instability through agitating for a border poll.”

In a wide-ranging interview with the Press Association, the Sinn Fein leader said an Irish government led by Sinn Fein would deliver a “step change” in preparing for unification.

Ms McDonald said if Sinn Fein secures power following the next general election in Ireland it would use its mandate to press the UK government to clearly spell out the criteria for determining the threshold for triggering a vote on constitutional change in Northern Ireland.

One option Sinn Fein would consider if in government in Dublin would be the creation of a minister of state role with responsibility for driving unity preparations, Ms McDonald added.

Her party has long been calling for the current Irish government to establish some form of civic platform, such as a citizens’ assembly, to examine what a unified island of Ireland might look like in terms of how public services would operate or how different traditions and cultures would be incorporated.

Ms McDonald said Sinn Fein would deliver on that if elected, and insisted any such forum would be designed to ensure unionist perspectives are fully heard.

She also signalled that, as taoiseach, she would have no issue attending commemorative events associated with the unionist tradition in Northern Ireland, such as Remembrance Sunday.

Ms McDonald said the current Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and Green Party coalition in Dublin should have already created a “democratic space” to begin conversations and preparations for “constitutional transition”.

“And certainly Sinn Fein in government would very proactively promote not just that conversation, but real preparations north and south – a real conversation between and across systems around how we maximise the huge opportunity that presents us,” she said.

The Dublin Central TD added: “There has to be a step-change in that regard, as regards a new Ireland, constructing a new Ireland and creating the drivers for that.”

Pressed on whether it was a realistic proposition that a border poll could he held within the lifetime of the next government in Ireland, she replied: “It could be. But it would certainly require a level of diligence and work.”

Ms McDonald said a new Irish government proactively advocating unity would not necessarily lead to a cooling of relations with Downing Street. “That depends on who you talk to,” she said.

“I’m sure the Tories won’t be pleased. But then we’re not very pleased with the Tories. So, you know, that’s kind of a nil-all draw, isn’t it? I think that you can multi-task politically.

“So, I think and believe that it’s absolutely possible to work power-sharing (in Northern Ireland) and at the same time prepare for the future. As a matter of fact, I don’t just believe that we can do it, we have to do that. I think that’s entirely possible.

“And the Good Friday Agreement is 25 years old this year, 26 years in the year coming. And it has always been explicitly understood and wired into that agreement that the constitutional question is a live one, that it is a matter that will be decided democratically by the people”.

Pressed on whether, as taoiseach, she would continue to attend IRA commemorations that have in the past been criticised by Troubles victims, Ms McDonald said she would do all she could to chart a path that was “balanced and respectful”.

“I actually think that that is not going to be a source of contention, for the simple reason that I will do everything within my power to be balanced and respectful,” she said.