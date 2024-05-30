Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Unionists have criticised Sinn Fein for “flip-flopping” over its position on the EU, after the party’s president declared she is “Euro-critical”.

Mary Lou McDonald made a distinction between Euro-critical and Euro-sceptic, saying the latter is “a very British phenomenon”.

She made the comments as she launched the party’s manifesto for the upcoming EU elections in the Republic.

The DUP reacted by saying “Sinn Fein are neither Euro-sceptic nor Euro-critical: they are simply Euro-opportunist”, whilst the TUV said her comments were an example of “Sinn Fein’s many faces”.

CARRICKCARNON, IRELAND - JANUARY 31, 2020: Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and deputy leader Michelle ONeill pictured at the launch of an anti Brexit billboard on January 31, 2020 in Carrickcarnon, Ireland

These comments relate to the fact that Sinn Fein has been anti-Brexit, and was particularly critical of the “hard Brexit” which the Tories were pursuing – something which ended up with Northern Ireland remaining partly under the aegis of the Brussels.

The history of the republican movement’s relationship with the EU is complicated.

The IRA’s manifesto-cum-operating manual, the Green Book, condemned the Republic of Ireland for having “abandoned all attempts to secure an independent economy,” and having “brought in foreign multi-national companies”.

It added: “The logical outcome of all this was the full immersion in the EEC [the EU’s forerunner] in the 1970s. The republican movement opposed this north and south in 1972 and 1975 and continues to do so.”

When asked about this in the past Sinn Fein countered that the Green Book is “nothing to do” with them.

Today, the party says it wants “a social Europe, which promotes peace, demilitarisation, economic and social justice, international solidarity and greater democratic accountability”.

However, back in 2018 (18 months after Brexit) the party was crucial in helping to veto an EU motion which would have labelled Ireland – plus Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Malta – a corporate “tax haven”.

The motion was designed to clamp down on country-hopping within the EU by multinational companies seeking to pay as little tax as possible.

As the News Letter reported at the time, Sinn Fein abstained on a critical knife-edge vote – effectively ensuring it foundered.

The DUP’s Philip Brett (contesting North Belfast in the upcoming election) told the News Letter: “Sinn Fein have flip-flopped on Europe over decades, depending on what narrow advantage they thought could be achieved from holding a particular position at a particular time.

"Sinn Fein are neither Euro-sceptic nor Euro-critical. They are simply Euro-opportunist.

"This is the same type of approach they are showing to other areas such as immigration where they have shifted from saying you ‘can’t put a limit’ on the number of asylum seekers that should be allowed into the Republic of Ireland, to now talking up their opposition to open borders.”

And Jim Allister of the TUV said: “Sinn Fein’s many faces allow it to face whatever way the expediency of the moment requires.

"Now, in the Republic they wish to pivot because of the turmoil created by the open borders they championed.

"Little wonder there are some signs of the Republic’s voters getting wise to their opportunism.”