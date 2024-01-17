Sinn Fein’s attempt to restore the assembly today has failed, with the DUP saying its goal of restoring NI’s place in the UK internal must be resolved first.

The DUP refused to back the nomination of a new speaker during votes in the assembly today, as it had done in previous attempts to recall the body.

The DUP withdrew from the assembly in February 2022 in protest at the impact of post Brexit arrangements, in the form of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The UK-EU deal retains Northern Ireland within the EU single market and creates major customs checks on goods coming into Northern Ireland from GB.

DUP MLA Gordon Lyons branded Sinn Fein's attempt to elect a speaker today as "a stunt".

The DUP says the arrangement is undermining the union in both constitutional and commercial terms and is engaged in ongoing talks with the government about the issues.

The sitting of the assembly today comes after a recall petition was submitted by Sinn Fein.

Consensus must be found to elect a new Speaker and Deputy Speaker before any business can take place, including the appointment of a First and a deputy First Minister.

Nominations to elect Mike Nesbitt of the Ulster Unionist Party or Patsy McGlone of the SDLP to the role of speaker failed to get the support of the DUP.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill accused the DUP of refusing to accept a nationalist first minister at Stormont.

Acting Speaker Alan Chambers said that because of the failure to elect a Speaker, no further business could take place and the session was suspended.

During the earlier debate, DUP MLA Gordon Lyons told the chamber that his party’s key priority is to restore Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market.

He therefore the recalled session of the assembly a “cynically orchestrated” stunt.

Mr Lyons said: “This recall is much like the five others that came before it. It is a stunt.

MLAs debated the suspension of the assembly at Stormont today.

“It has been cynically orchestrated to coincide with the industrial action scheduled across our public sector.

“This has been done in an attempt to make the public believe that the restoration of the assembly today will lead to the cancellation of the strikes tomorrow.

“Sinn Fein know full well that there is no prospect of a speaker being elected today.

“They know there will be no ministers nominated today.

“They know that if even those do happen, the pay issue will not be settled today but will be subject to negotiation. It is disingenuous to suggest otherwise.”

Mr Lyons said the barrier to public sector pay increases was not the lack of a Stormont executive, but lack of finance.

He said: “We shouldn’t forget that the Department of Finance was able to progress a range of decisions on public sector pay over the course of the last year – so those powers still exist.

“However each decision had to be affordable under the budget imposed by the Secretary of State (Chris Heaton-Harris).

“That is where the crux of the problem was, and is – the cake simply isn’t big enough.

“Much has been made by some other parties here, of the additional resource offered by the Government.

“Resource that wouldn’t be on offer if it were not for the DUP highlighting this issue. The extra money on the table is a good start, but it is just that.”

But he added that in addition to that stable financial foundation, NI needs a stable political foundation as well.

"And the arrangements from the Northern Ireland Protocol damage the basis on which power sharing works and has prevented the formation of an executive.

"Our goal throughout this process has been to restore Northern Ireland's place within the UK internal market as set out in our manifesto.

"Our negotiations with the government have made real and significant progress that will continue until there are arrangements agreed that unionists as well as nationalists can support. That is our goal, but it should in no way prevent the secretary of state from providing the money necessary to ensure the public sector pay awards can be made. And we urge him to do that today.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Robbie Butler said that the DUP will be to blame for the impact of a public sector strike in Northern Ireland.

He said: “Tomorrow around 150,000-160,000 public servants will take action on an epic scale.

“The impact will be felt not just by those individuals, but by their families and every one of us.”

He added: “The blame for the impact of the strikes – and I will not mince my words today as I may not get a chance to speak in this chamber again – the blame lies squarely with the DUP.

“I don’t think the blame lies squarely with every member, less so with the MLAs here.

“If I was a betting man, I would wager that most of the people to my right haven’t even seen the deal that is on offer (from the UK Government).

“In my opinion, the blockage lies with a small number of DUP MPs and Lords who are far removed from the impact on public services and lives here in Northern Ireland.”

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said the real reason the DUP declined to vote a new speaker in was because it refuses to accept a nationalist first minister at Stormont.

She said: “The argument that this (Stormont suspension) continues to relate to the Windsor Framework has lost all credibility.

“Few people out there know what the DUP are talking about and fewer care because it’s not in the common good.

“The hardship and suffering, the bread-and-butter issues for workers, families, households and businesses is what counts, and it’s what the DUP still refuse to prioritise.

“The only remaining explanation for the DUP boycott is the refusal to accept a nationalist first minister.

“There is a dangerous attempt under way to disregard the democratic outcome of the assembly election and this threatens our democratic governance, public administration, reconciliation and the fabric of this society.”

She also warned the Stormont assembly may never return.

She said: “If Jeffrey Donaldson does not change his approach, then this sitting may well be the final one of this assembly.

“I fear that the democratic institutions of the Good Friday Agreement are in freefall.

“While this is reprehensible, those are the hard facts before us.”

She added that if the DUP boycott of the Stormont Assembly is not resolved, then a change of direction within the constitutional framework of the Good Friday Agreement is needed.

She said: “If it is the case that the DUP will not respect the outcome of the election and restore democracy, then there is an obligation on both the British and Irish governments to look at Plan B – there must be a British-Irish partnership that provides joint stewardship and an intensified role for the Irish Government in the affairs of this state."

TUV leader Jim Allister said the aim of the session was to restore the assembly without discussing the problems that caused it to collapse.

"This recall reeks of insincerity,” he said.

He likened the demands of those calling for the restoration of the assembly without asking why it fell, to a child demanding his father make his broken toy work while refusing to let his father open it up to find out why it was broken.

He said: “The pretence is that the motivation is to get this place, these institutions, up and running again.

“Yet there is a studious avoidance of asking the question why these institutions have failed.”

He added: “They have failed fundamentally and unavoidably because of the (Northern Ireland) Protocol.