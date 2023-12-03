Sinn Fein attempt to turn up heat over Stormont return is batted away by Northern Ireland Office

​The Northern Ireland Office has batted away a Sinn Fein attempt to increase the pressure for a return to Stormont.

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris MP,

The PA news agency understands that Ms O'Neill wrote to Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris in recent days stating that the patience of the public had been tested "beyond all reasonable limits" by the ongoing impasse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, a Northern Ireland Office spokesperson responded that they would not give a running commentary on the negotiations and stressed Mr Heaton-Harris is doing everything he can to facilitate the restoration of the powersharing institutions.

The powersharing institutions at Stormont have been suspended for more than 18 months due to a protest by the DUP over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The unionist party has been involved in negotiations with the Government about the Windsor Framework, which reformed the Northern Ireland Protocol, and is seeking further assurances, by way of legislation, over Northern Ireland's place in the UK internal market.

Mr Heaton-Harris has said that the negotiations are nearing a conclusion, stating last week that they were in the "final, final stages".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her letter, Ms O'Neill called for "immediate action to address the political stalemate". She said that despite elements of the Windsor Framework being operational since October, negotiations between the UK Government and the DUP "have not delivered a successful outcome to date".

Ms O'Neill said this was despite repeated assurances from both the Secretary of State and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson that they are almost at a close.

She said "ample space and time" had been afforded for all parties involved to engage constructively.

The Sinn Fein Stormont leader also emphasised the "urgency on the Government to conclude these negotiations", stating that the "patience of the public and all those concerned has been tested beyond reasonable limits".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms O'Neill urged the Northern Ireland Secretary to respond swiftly to her to "address the gravity of the situation".

A Northern Ireland Office spokesperson said: ""We will not give a running commentary on our political meetings.