Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sinn Fein's abstentionist MPs aren't aren't known or taken seriously in London and they attend Westminster on a 'rota' and sit and have coffee in the canteen, according to the SDLP leader.

Questioned on the BBC's Nolan Show about the difference between his party and Sinn Fein on Gaza, Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said the difference is "I'm going to say it in Parliament. I'm going to go and vote for it. I'm going to do something about it.

When it was put to him by Stephen Nolan that Sinn Fein go to Westminster, they just don't take their seats, Mr Eastwood said: "They're on a bit of a rota. They come once a month and sit and have coffee in the canteen. That's what Sinn Fein do in Westminster. They're not counted, they're not taken seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Nobody even knows who their MPs are over there. That's... not a criticism. I totally respect their right to be abstentionists. I don't understand it. I don't get it. I think people want you to go and stand up and vote and speak on issues like Gaza and everything else. I think people are quite happy that finally we have people there who are doing that."

The SDLP leader has questioned Sinn Fein's approach to Westminster

Sinn Fein MPs do not take their seats in Parliament as the refuse to swear an oath of allegiance to the monarch. They are therefore not entitled to full pay – but are able to claim for expenses such as travel, accommodation and office and staff costs.

DUP MPs have raised Sinn Fein’s boycott of the national institutions on various occasions in Parliament. Last year, when the DUP was under intense pressure over its own boycott of the institutions at Stormont, the North Antrim DUP MP Ian Paisley raised the issue in Parliament with the outgoing Secretary of State.

Mr Paisley said: “On the issue of his numerous meetings – I believe dozens of meetings now with Sinn Fein – can the Secretary of State explain to the House if he has taken now the opportunity to challenge Sinn Fein about their boycott of the institutions here and when is he asking them to come back here and do their job here?”.