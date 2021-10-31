Sinn Fein boss says ‘the days of fenians-need-not-apply are gone’ as she praises H-block prisoners

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald speaking during the Sinn Fein Ard Fheis at the Helix in Dublin. Picture date: Saturday October 30, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH SinnFein . Photo credit should read: Damien Storan/PA Wire

She made the comments in the closing speech at the party’s ard fheis in Dublin at the weekend.

She also heaped praise upon republican prisoners of the Troubles, calling them “heroic” and “selfless”.

“If Sinn Fein emerges as the largest party, we will nominate Michelle O’Neill as first minister,” she told the party faithful.

“The days of ‘fenians-need-not-apply’ are over.

“The days of treating any citizen or group of citizens as ‘less than’ or second-class are gone – and good riddance!”

Whilst much of her speech was aimed at southern electoral opponents, it also comes ahead of the expected Stormont Assembly election next May.

In last year’s Irish general election, the party’s performance was a stellar one, winning 37 seats in the Dail.

This was just one short of Fianna Fail, which also describes itself as a republican party but which has long distanced itself from “physical force” republicanism.

The current government in the Republic is headed by Fianna Fail’s Micheal Martin, and is made up of his party, Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael, the Green Party, and a handful of independents.

Sinn Fein is now the main opposition in the Irish parliament.

She set out her ambitions for both Northern Ireland and the Republic – namely, Michelle O’Neill as First Minister at Stormont, and herself as Taoiseach in Dublin, both of which are now viable possibilities.

“Every big step change in Irish life has been made by ordinary people seizing the day,” she said.

“From the Easter Rising to Armagh Gaol, and the H-Blocks of Long Kesh, republicans have led heroically, selflessly in pursuit of the dream of freedom.

“Ordinary people creating extraordinary change.

“From marriage equality to repeal of the Eighth, people have organised, agitated, persevered and won – ordinary people driving home change.”

Turning to NI, she said: “The unionist electoral majority is gone. The days of domination are over.

“Those who hanker for the past, who disrupt the present and who threaten our future need to realise that there is no going back. ..

“Acht Gaeilge [and Irish language act] and abortion are rights long overdue and must be delivered. No more delay...

“We need a first Minister who will lead, who will truly represent and respect all.”

The last Assembly election in 2017 saw Sinn Fein end up with 27 MLAs and the DUP with 28, with the parties virtually neck-and-neck on votes.

And for southern voters, she had this to say: “To everyone who feels that the Ireland of today doesn’t work for you but who believes that the Ireland of tomorrow can, let me say this;

“I know you have had it with governments giving tax breaks to millionaire executives while homeless children eat dinner off cardboard on the street.

“Governments for the developers and bankers, for the cosy club and the insiders.

“It’s time now for a government for you and your family.

“That puts workers and families first. Sinn Féin will deliver that government for the people. We want to lead that government. I want to lead as Taoiseach if you give us that chance.”

The conference was held at The Helix in north Dublin, and it wass Sinn Fein’s first annual conference in two years due to Covid restrictions.

