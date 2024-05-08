Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The dispute came after Sinn Fein's leader on Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council called for legal authority to remove sectarian flags and emblems in Upper Bann.

After the Flag Protests across Northern Ireland in 2012/13, US diplomat Richard Haas recommended that a commission be formed to address the issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition published its final report in 2021.

The DUP asked Sinn Fein if it would use proposed new legal powers not just to remove flags in Upper Bann, but also this republican monument in Newtownbutler.

However, wrangling between the parties meant that despite making some general recommendations, the report stated that many challenges remained around flags, bonfires and memorials.

It did not contain an action plan, so it was unlikely that any proposals would be implemented.

Calling for new legal powers on the matter, Lurgan Sinn Fein Councillor Catherine Nelson has now called for legal authority to address "the use of flags and emblems to entrench sectarian segregation and to harass or intimidate".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An effective resolution "will only be achieved with categoric legal authority" across departments and with police, she said.

“Such displays have been the source of community tensions in Upper Bann for many years... I want to see an inclusive, welcoming, multicultural Upper Bann that has anti-sectarianism at its core."

However the DUP challenged her party on whether it would apply such powers in republican areas also.

West Tyrone MLA Tom Buchanan said: “Sinn Fein need to spell out whether they are calling for the removal of IRA memorials, which not only glorify sectarian murder, but many of which were cited without any approval or planning permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Will they support the removal of the IRA memorial in Castlederg, a town which saw 29 people murdered. Unless they’re prepared to face up to these permanent monuments to sectarian hatred then people will see Sinn Fein’s words as entirely hollow.”

Mr Buchanan said the entrance to Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry has "numerous signs and banners promoting republican terrorists" and cited an IRA memorial in Newtownbutler which he said had no planning permission.

"Will Sinn Fein call for the removal of all these too?" he asked.