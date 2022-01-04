Sinn Fein condemns ‘reckless’ talk of a walk-out

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

In a statement, North Belfast MP John Finucane said the threats are coming “in the middle of an unprecedented health pandemic” and “display clear contempt” for health workers.

He said: “It was the DUP that championed Brexit along with the Tories, they must shoulder the responsibility for the consequences.

“The other parties in the Executive are getting on with their responsibilities and prioritising the needs of people at this time of great challenge.