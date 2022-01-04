Sinn Fein condemns ‘reckless’ talk of a walk-out
Sinn Fein – which collapsed Stormont in 2017 and kept it in abeyance for almost exactly three years – has condemned the DUP for its own threats to walk out of government.
In a statement, North Belfast MP John Finucane said the threats are coming “in the middle of an unprecedented health pandemic” and “display clear contempt” for health workers.
He said: “It was the DUP that championed Brexit along with the Tories, they must shoulder the responsibility for the consequences.
“The other parties in the Executive are getting on with their responsibilities and prioritising the needs of people at this time of great challenge.
“The reckless DUP threats to collapse the institutions must end, the priority of all in the Executive must be to lead us through the Covid-19 pandemic and support families through the rising cost of living crisis.”