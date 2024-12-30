Pacemaker Press 09-08-2023: Stormont stalemate: Irish PM Leo Varadkar meets parties over impasse. Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar is meeting Stormont's political parties in Belfast 18 months on from the collapse of the executive. It comes after he accused Westminster of a lack of co-operation. There has been no devolved government since February 2022 when the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) withdrew. Mr Varadkar called for the UK and Irish governments to "work hand-in-glove and apply both pressure and support - in a co-ordinated way". Pictured after being the first party delegation to meet Mr Varadkar on Wednesday, Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill and Conor Murphy. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

​A Sinn Fein Stormont minister has confirmed he will run for election to the Irish Seanad (Senate).

Conor Murphy, the party’s chief negotiator and Stormont Economy Minister, confirmed the move ahead of elections to the upper house of the Irish parliament in Dublin in early 2025, saying “constitutional change is coming”.

The Newry and Armagh representative added in a post on social media that his experience “will drive efforts for referenda and Irish reunification”.

His party said Mr Murphy’s candidacy “underscores Sinn Fein’s commitment to representing the entire island of Ireland, promoting the all-Ireland economy, and advancing the Irish unity debate in the Oireachtas”.

Mr Murphy is one of the most senior and recognisable figures in Sinn Fein, having served as an elected representative at council and Assembly level, as well as holding several Stormont ministerial portfolios, being an MP and playing a key role in several political negotiations.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said Mr Murphy brings “unparalleled political and ministerial experience” to his election bid.

“He brings a huge wealth of experience as the party now continues to build our all-Ireland political project,” she said.

“Conor played a key role in the negotiations leading to the Good Friday Agreement and has been central to every major political negotiation and delivery since.

“As Sinn Fein’s chief negotiator, he has decades of experience working with both the Irish and British governments and engaging with political unionism, and key sectors north and south.”

“As we prepare and plan for constitutional change, Sinn Féin is committed to mature, inclusive dialogue across the island and in Britain,” she added.

“Our proposals and the work of the Sinn Fein Commission on the future of Ireland reflect our dedication to achieving reunification and a peaceful, prosperous and shared future for everyone who shares this island.

