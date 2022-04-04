Sinn Fein: Executive must get back to work quickly after Assembly election

Speaking at an election candidate launch event in the Titanic area of Belfast, Mrs McDonald said: “In less than five weeks we will go to the polls

“The big priority for Sinn Fein after this election is to get back to work quickly so that the Executive can get money into people’s pockets to help with the rising cost of living and to provide badly needed investment into our health services, and in particular to deal with waiting lists.

“Rising costs are putting a huge burden on workers and on families who are struggling to keep food on the table and to keep their homes heated.

Conor Murphy, Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald and Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill during the Sinn Fein Assembly election candidate launch for May's poll at the Titanic Hotel, Belfast.

“Alongside this we have a health service which is crying out for investment after a two-year pandemic and after years of Tory cuts.

“It is intolerable that the Executive has been blocked from passing the budget because people cannot wait. People and families need support now.”

Mary Lou McDonald said Sinn Fein wanted an additional investment of £1 billion in the health service in Northern Ireland over the next three years.

She said: “The waiting list crisis needs to be addressed now.

“Health is a key priority for Sinn Fein and we are committed to making health the Executive’s number one spending priority for the next three years.

“We want additional investment of £1 billion in our health service over those three years to tackle waiting lists, to recruit doctors and nurses, to fund cancer and mental health services and to transform health.

“We want to extend the £200 home heating payment which has already gone to 270,000 homes.

“We want to give businesses an additional rates holiday to help protect jobs and give farmers a payment to help protect with rising feed and fertiliser costs.

“And we will continue to push the Tory Government for a further cut to fuel duty, the reinstatement of the red diesel rebate for firms using plant machinery and industrial equipment and a reduced VAT rate for hospitality.”

Mary Lou McDonald said the least people could expect after the election was a functioning Executive to be in place.

She said: “The people cannot be held to ransom by any party which would second-guess the democratic decisions of the people.

“I have heard that other parties have presented five-point plans and that is great, but you are not delivering any plan if there isn’t a functioning Executive.

“If we all accept that the health service, waiting lists, cost of living, the real need to provide opportunity, good jobs. If we agree that those are the big priorities then we need to recognise that you need the Executive to be functioning to deliver all of that.