The Dublin-based president of the party, Mary Lou McDonald, did denounce the attempted assassination on Sunday.

But Northern Ireland based leaders have appeared slow to do the same.

No statement was put out in the name of the deputy first minister, and the News Letter checked the social media output of other NI politicians. We also asked the party its view several times, however it offered no comment.

A BBC NI report about the NI parties who condemned the shooting did not mention Sinn Fein at all.

Speaking to RTE on Sunday, Sinn Fein President Mary Loy McDonald said the attack was “shocking” and that people who run for public office "have to be free to go about their campaigns safely."

US presidential candidate Mr Trump was shot in the right ear as he addressed supporters at an outdoor campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday after 6pm GMT. One spectator was killed and two others were injured in the shooting.

On Sunday, the BBC reported that the attack had been condemned by Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, Taoiseach Simon Harris, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, UUP leader Doug Beattie, TUV leader Jim Allister and SDLP MLA Cara Hunter.

President Donald Trump gestures after being shot in the ear, as he is surrounded by Secret Service agents as he leaves the stage at a campaign rally on Saturday 13 July 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

DUP peer Peter Weir raised the matter on X, late on Sunday night, asking: “Have Sinn Fein said anything about the attempted Trump assassination?”

His question prompted almost 170 strongly critical responses from mainly anonymous republican accounts.

DUP peer Lord Dodds offered his view on the lack of condemnation from Sinn Fein leaders in Northern Ireland.

He noted that Sinn Fein has still not condemned the IRA gun attack on him in a ward in the Children's Hospital in Belfast while visiting his seriously ill son in 1996, a year after Mr Trump attended the Sinn Fein dinner in Manhattan.

Sin Fein activists protest in Dublin over the visit by US President Donald Trump to the Republic of Ireland in June 2019.

“Whatever the motive behind the Pennsylvanian shooter, it was clearly an attempt to not just murder but to derail democracy,” Lord Dodds told the News Letter on Monday morning.

“The beauty of democracy is that we are all equal and solely dependent on our ability to persuade. By introducing bullets and bombs, the PIRA and the US assassin sought to circumvent democracy. They both failed. Opposing violence is a basic principle.”

Sinn Fein and Mr Trump previously enjoyed close relations, with two photos circulating on social media showing him shaking hands with Gerry Adams.

In March 1995 Trump and Adams met in a Manhattan hotel at a Sinn Fein fundraising event. Protestant and Catholic IRA victims both protested outside.

Ex-US President Donald Trump speaking at a campaign rally at HoverTech International, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Allentown, Pa. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

During his speech, Mr Adams even joked about Sinn Fein playing the ‘Trump card’ from a podium close to where the businessman sat.

Almost four months later the IRA broke its ceasefire with a bomb at Canary Wharf in London which killed two people. It would be some further three years until the Belfast Agreement.

In November 2016 then deputy first minister Martin McGuinness responded to Mr Trump's election as president by pledging to “work constructively” with him to “maintain and strengthen our well established and deeply valued relationship with the United States”.

But the invitation was rescinded by Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill less than a year later, in early 2017, over his hard line stance on immigration.

She said: “Since taking office, President Trump has pursued policies on immigration and the banning of refugees that runs counter to international standards and decency. I believe these are wrong and should not be imposed at Irish airports… an invitation to visit would not now be appropriate."

The News Letter contacted Sinn Fein several times yesterday morning for reaction to the DUP comments. The party has still not responded to the News Letter.

However, around 2pm the party’s North Belfast MP John Finucane condemned the shooting on a BBC Radio Ulster bulletin.

He said: “This, as we know, is a very heightened election in America and I would agree with the comments of President Biden that I think what we all want to see, what America and hopefully the world wants to see, is a cooling down of the temperature in American politics.