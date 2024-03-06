Sinn Fein Infrastructure minister leaves question mark over free bus passes - saying Executive must provide funding

Sinn Fein's John O'Dowd is Northern Ireland's infrastructure minister.

The DUP say they welcome the minister’s intention to maintain the scheme in its current form but said “decisive action” must be taken.

In a statement to the News Letter, Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd said he will consider responses to a public consultation, adding “while I will do all I can to protect the concessions which matter most to people, any decisions on whether to keep free travel for those aged 60-64 must be based on the funding made available to my Department and I will engage with my Executive colleagues on this”.

North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne pressed the Infrastructure Minister on the future of concessionary fares for public transport in Northern Ireland in the Assembly yesterday. Mr Dunne, a member of the Infrastructure Committee, said:

“‘The consultation on changes to the Concessionary Fares Scheme finished on 24th August 2023. Despite more than six months passing since this date, residents who are over sixty years of age and those who are living with a disability are no clearer as to whether their current fare concessions will remain.

“During this consultation period, my party was very clear in its opposition to potential cuts. It is unacceptable for free and discounted travel to be viewed as a soft target for short-term and short-sighted budget cuts. Removing the cost of accessing public transport means more people use bus and rail services, reducing our reliance on cars and protecting the environment. It also enables older people, and those with disabilities, to commute to work, attend GP and hospital appointments, visit family or friends or simply do the shopping.

“I welcomed the response from the Minister whereby he indicated his intention to maintain the scheme in its current form. However, this intention must be followed by decisive action and I will continue to press for additional clarity on this issue in the coming days and weeks.”

Minister O’Dowd also said: “The 12-week public consultation on changes to the Concessionary Fares Scheme closed on 24th August 2023 and included an option which would raise the age of eligibility of the SmartPass to age 65 or State Pension Age.

“My Department received over 20,000 responses to the consultation. These responses have been invaluable in understanding the benefits of the Scheme not only for individuals, but for our society and economy as a whole, and I thank everyone who took the time to respond or get involved”.