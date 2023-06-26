Sinn Fein insists support for PSNI ‘unequivocal’ after not signing statement

Party leaders signed the statement in response to a video on social media showing Northern Ireland Prison Service recruitment posters being removed from a bus stop in Londonderry by members of a republican group.

The video also shows posters opposing the PSNI being put up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A joint statement was released by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie and Colum Eastwood, leader of the SDLP.

Sinn Fein Vice-President Michelle O'Neill was the only Stormont political leader who did not sign the statement.

It said: “We are aware of video footage showing individuals removing prison service recruitment advertisements and posting anti-PSNI posters.

“We offer our full support to all those working within these services, and to the recruitment process under way within the Prison Service.

“There can be no place for those who engage in threats or intimidation towards those who serve the community as prison officers or within the PSNI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those engaging in such tactics do not speak for the people who we represent as political leaders.

“We encourage everyone in our society to consider the PSNI and the NI Prison Service as valuable career opportunities.”

Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill’s name does not appear on the statement, but her party colleague Gerry Kelly on Friday condemned the destruction of the posters.

On Monday, the DUP’s justice spokesperson accused Sinn Fein of failing to be “clear and unambiguous” on its message and urged it to clarify what aspect of the statement “they could not sign up to”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP justice spokesperson Joanne Bunting said that Sinn Fein has “yet to offer a clear reason” why Ms O’Neill did not sign the statement along with the other party leaders.

“In all comments since then, the party has focused on the actions of those who took down posters and condemning intimidation of police and prison service staff,” Ms Bunting said, who is also a member of the Policing Board.

“Those were clearly condemned by all other party leaders within the joint statement, but it went further to encourage people from all parts of the community to consider both the Prison Service and the PSNI as valuable career opportunities.

“By a process of elimination, it leaves a significant question whether Sinn Fein has a problem in offering such encouragement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 2020, Michelle O’Neill had her picture taken at the launch of a PSNI recruitment event. Has she now reneged from that position whilst at the same time claiming to be a first minister for everyone?

“There is a current recruitment process under way within the Prison Service. It should be an easy question for Sinn Fein now to answer – do they offer their full encouragement for people from all parts of the community to participate in that recruitment process?”

She added: “Sinn Fein needs to demonstrate if it is capable of offering that leadership or to spell out exactly which part of the joint statement they could not sign up to.”

Mr Kelly said on Friday: “The destruction of prison service posters in Derry, or political posters on bonfires, is absolutely wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad