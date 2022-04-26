Sinn Fein ‘intent on destabilising Northern Ireland’, says DUP leader

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described the call for a “referendum on unity” as divisive and destabilising.

Speaking in East Londonderry, Sir Jeffrey unveiled the DUP’s plan to grow the Northern Ireland economy over the next decade.

He said: “We are focused on the issues that matter and are seeking a mandate to implement our plan to grow the economy.

John Finucane MP, Sinn Fein Vice-President Michelle O'Neill, Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald, and Conor Murphy during the Sinn Fein manifesto launch at the MAC, Belfast.

“Sinn Fein want to use this election to destabilise Northern Ireland, moving us in the wrong direction by pushing for a divisive border poll.”

The DUP economic plan includes the creation of 20,000 new jobs with 5,000 in the hi-tech sector.

The party also wants to make Northern Ireland 100% fibre broadband covered and to grow the tourism sector to become a £2 billion industry.

He added: “The DUP will ensure Northern Ireland moves forward, not backwards. By voting DUP, the people of Northern Ireland can ensure our economy continues to grow.

“The outcome of this election will be close. Every vote in every seat will count and determine if we spend the next five years growing our economy or talking about a divisive border poll.”

At the Sinn Fein manifesto launch in Belfast yesterday, the party’s leader in Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill said that as an Irish republican she wanted to see “Ireland as one country” and that it would be “reckless” not to plan for the reunification of Ireland.

Sinn Fein also called for £230 to be given to every household in Northern Ireland to help with the cost-of-living crisis which was “placing huge pressure on ordinary people.”

The party said the emergency payment would cost a total of £177 million.

Former Stormont finance minister Conor Murphy said Sinn Fein was ready to form a new Executive after the election and pledged that his party was “ready to get on with the job”.