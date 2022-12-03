Sinn Fein launches bid to restore Assembly to tackle cost of living crisis

The party's vice president, Michelle O'Neill, lodged a recall petition with the speaker's office yesterday calling for an executive to be formed to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

A party source said they expect to collect the required 30 MLA signatures that would see the Assembly recalled next week.

The recall petition states that the Assembly should debate why people in Northern Ireland have not yet received energy support payments.

The motion states: "That this Assembly expresses deep concern that struggling families and households have not received the £600 payment that many are desperately relying on, calls on the DUP to end its boycott of the Assembly and supports the immediate appointment of an executive to provide urgent help for those struggling with the cost-of-living crisis through the winter months."

Several previous attempts to recall the Assembly have failed as the DUP has not supported the election of a speaker, without which no other business can take place.

The unionist party has refused to engage with the devolved institutions in Belfast in the wake of May's Assembly election, meaning it has not been possible to form an executive.

The DUP boycott is part of a campaign of opposition to Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol and it says it will not return to power-sharing until decisive action is taken to remove the protocol's economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Negotiations between the UK Government and the EU to resolve differences over the protocol are continuing.

Further political differences between Sinn Fein and the DUP have emerged over the lack of clarity on when energy support payments would be made for people in Northern Ireland

Households in the region are due to be credited with a £400 payment automatically, to help with energy costs this winter as part of a UK-wide scheme.