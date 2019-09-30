Sinn Fein mayor facing no-confidence motion over ‘glorifying terrorist criminals’

The Sinn Fein Mayor of the Causeway Coast and Glens Council is facing a motion of no-confidence over concerns “that he is glorifying terrorist criminals on social media.”

The motion, expressing no confidence in councillor Sean Bateson to carry out the role of mayor, will be discussed during a special council meeting on Thursday.

The only item on the agenda for Thursday evening’s meeting is the following motion: “That this Council has ‘No Confidence in Cllr Bateson to carry out the role of Mayor for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in an impartial apolitical manner. It is concerning to the greater number of residents of the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and beyond that he is glorifying terrorist criminals on social media platforms. In doing so he is causing immense hurt to the victims of those whom he is eulogising. His actions are detrimental to the office of mayor and damaging to the reputation of the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.”