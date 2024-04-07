Sinn Fein minister rules out introduction of household water charges in Northern Ireland

Minister rules out household water charges in Northern Ireland

Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd said while there is no doubt that NI Water faces many challenges, and that more investment is needed, he will not place the financial burden on “hard-pressed workers and families”.

Speaking ahead of an Assembly debate on the issue on Monday, Mr O’Dowd said: “This is a complex matter which requires a collaborative approach across the Executive and Assembly along with the appropriate level of funding needed to deliver essential services.

“I am pleased that the Assembly is having the debate on the challenges facing NI Water as it’s a significant issue which affects the delivery of essential public services. We all want to see a sustainable water and wastewater infrastructure which benefits everyone across our society."

Sinn Fein minister John O'Dowd

Mr O’Dowd said the current challenges with water infrastructure are “a consequence of underfunding for basic public services over many years, by successive Tory governments,” and added: “The solution therefore does not lie in charging hard-pressed workers and families for an essential public service.”

“I want to thank NI Water for the high-quality service it provides.

"I am in no doubt that we can collectively find the solution by truly and demonstrably valuing essential public services such as water and funding them appropriately.

"There is no doubt that NI Water faces many challenges with more investment needed to both maintain what we already have and also to provide new infrastructure to keep pace with our economic, societal and climate responsibilities.”

Last month, the Audit Office said a lack of capacity in Northern Ireland’s water and sewage system means development applications in 100 areas haven’t been able to fully proceed.

A previous report by the NI Fiscal Council which concluded “there remains scope for increased fiscal effort on the part of the executive, via regional rates, domestic water charges and other charges”.

At the time, DUP MLA Deborah Erskine said “There must be recognition that our sewage and water infrastructure belongs to a bygone age but we can’t expect working families to stump up more for a failing service.”

She said the Audit Office “paints a very stark picture about the challenges facing our water and sewerage infrastructure.