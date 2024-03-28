Parts of Northern Ireland could soon have road signs in English and Irish like in the Republic of Ireland, as the Sinn Fein infrastructure minister John O'Dowd announces plans for a pilot of the signage in Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The signage would be on directional signage on main roads, rather than the street-by-street signs on residential streets, which is controlled by local councils.

The Infrastructure minister says he has asked officials to draw up proposals for a “pilot” in Belfast’s Gaeltacht quarter – which implies an intention for much wider use. He says the recent Irish language act “recognises Irish as an official language”.

The News Letter has asked the minister which languages he envisages using in the “multi-lingual” signs, given that he has only mentioned the Irish language.

Mr O’Dowd – speaking after a meeting with Irish language lobby group Conradh na Gaeilge – said: “I want to see more visibility and promotion of Irish Language across public services and in our society. The bi-lingual display of passenger information on Glider and Metro services by Translink is a positive initiative.

“My Department has in place a long-standing policy guide for the Irish Language which was developed under the European Charter for Regional Minority Languages and is reviewed annually. This Charter also applies to all public authorities. I encourage them to live up to their obligations under this Charter by promoting Irish and other minority languages. And the recently passed Identity and Language Act which recognises Irish as an official language.

“I am committed to advancing the Irish language within my remit. So, I have asked officials to develop proposals for a project that would see the use of multi-lingual traffic signs piloted in the Gaeltacht Quarter in Belfast, which is a growing and thriving Irish language community.

