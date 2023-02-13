Sinn Fein MLA blasts DUP over Daithi’s Law calling Assembly recall ‘a life or death’ situation

Mr Sheehan was speaking on Good Morning Ulster today, when he was quizzed about the pending recall of the Assembly on Tuesday.

The DUP has already said that it will not vote to nominate a speaker of the Assembly – something which is a pre-requisite for any business to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given that 40% of nationalists and 40% of unionists must back a new speaker, that means the DUP stance will kill off any prospect of reviving Stormont.

Pat Sheehan at the Bobby Sands mural, Falls Road, Belfast

There have been calls in the past week for the Assembly to be recalled to finalise Daithi’s Law, which would create a presumption of consent for organ donation.

In other words, anyone who dies will be considered an organ donor, unless they have specifically opted out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The law is named after a six-year-old Belfast boy who needs a heart transplant.

The DUP has accused other politicians of “blackmail” for trying to use the issue to resurrect Stormont.

And the TUV has pointed out that the passage of such a law would not automatically guarantee Daithi himself a transplant.

Mr Sheehan told the BBC this morning: “What are we supposed to do? Sit back and do nothing? Or fulfil our commitments to the family and to Daithi?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Because there's only one certainty in all of this: and that is if Daithi doesn't get a heart transplant, he's going to die.

"And that's what we're dealing with in this situation: a life or death matter…

“We could have this done and dusted by tomorrow, or Wednesday at the very latest, if a speaker was nominated tomorrow and elected.”He said he is “disappointed” by the DUP stance, but “not for me – it makes no difference to us or the other parties really”.