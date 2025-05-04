Sinn Fein MLA heaps praise on IRA man Bobby Sands as statue to him is unveiled in Belfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​A statue has been unveiled in memory of IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands in Belfast, marking the 44th anniversary of his death.

The statue of the hunger striker and former MP was revealed at the Republican Memorial Garden in Twinbrook.

Sands, a father of one, died on May 5 during the 1981 hunger strike, when he was aged 27.

Seven IRA prisoners and three from the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) died during the prison strike.

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan (left) and former prisoners attending the unveiling of the first Bobby Sands statue on Gardenmore Road, Belfast: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Their aim was to force then-prime minister Margaret Thatcher's government to recognise them as political prisoners. Sands was the first to refuse food in March 1981 and the first to starve to death after 66 days.

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams was among those to attend the event to commemorate Sands.

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan, the main speaker at the event, said: “By their heroism and sacrifice, Bobby and the other hunger strikers ensured that the cause of Irish freedom was renewed, and now in 2025 we are closer than ever to undoing the justice of partition and reuniting our country.”

The Belfast MLA said that Sands should not be remembered as a hunger striker only.

“Like all of us, he was multifaceted," he added.

“He was a loving father of an eight-year-old son, and also a loving son and brother. Bobby was a friend and comrade to many. He was a community activist, particularly here in Twinbrook between his two periods of imprisonment.