Sinn Fein MLA tells unionist: 'Will your intervention be in Irish?'

Aisling Reilly

It began when Aisling Reilly, a new Sinn Fein MLA for West Belfast, decided to speak in Irish.

This caused many of those in the chamber to don headsets so they could hear the English translation (including a number of her colleagues on the Sinn Fein benches).

Advertisement Hide Ad

She began by saying: “As an Irish speaker, I’d also like to point out this is the first day of official status for the Irish language Act as legislation.

"It’s a historic event that the Act has been passed, giving language protection to all those who stood their ground and took part in the campaign so far. This law, this Act, is necessary because of the mean-minded statements of some people."

Ulster Unionist MLA Robbie Butler made it known that he wished to raise a point.

“An mbeidh sé i nGaeilge?” replied Miss Reilly. “Will it be in Irish?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

She did not accept his intervention, and kept speaking.

At that stage fellow UUP man Steve Aiken objected, saying “my friend Mr Butler wished to ask a question – it’s my understanding of the joint translation process that he is fully entitled to ask his question in English”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Allister stepped in with a similar point too.

The acting speaker Alan Chambers replied: “My understanding is that anyone who makes an intervention can make it in any language that they wish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the end of the day, it is up to the member who is on their feet whether they wish to take that intervention.”

Miss Reilly resumed speaking, dubbing the exchange “another attack on the Irish language”.

Advertisement Hide Ad