Sinn Fein MP John Finucane in spotlight over 'South Armagh Volunteers Commemoration'

Signs have appeared listing him as the main speaker at the 'South Armagh Volunteers Commemoration' at 4pm on June 4 (Sunday), at Mullaghbawn Community Centre, in the tiny village of that name a few miles from the Louth border.

The signs, which bear Sinn Fein's logo, also say there will be "music, refreshments, and kids entertainment at Ti Chulainn", a centre just to the north-east of the village.

Ti Chulainn has been the focus of headlines in the recent past.

The sign in Cullaville

Touted on the official government tourism website of Discover Northern Ireland as a "cultural, events and accommodation centre" which is "suitable for all family and business occasions", it has a large republican memorial in its grounds.

The memorial consists of a plaza with five flagpoles and a large wall, on which a giant plaque honours 24 people, described as "the South Armagh Brigade Roll of Honour Oglaigh na hEireann".

The 24 are dead IRA members spanning from 1971 up to the late-2000s, with the last name on it being Pat Lynch, a key member of the South Armagh IRA and Sinn Fein who died of natural causes in 2008.

The story of Mr Finucane's role in the upcoming commemoration emerged when images were circulated online showing the signs advertising the event and bearing his picture.

The sign in Crossmaglen

It appears that the initial source of the images is one Thomas Mathers (@BHLoyal1872) who posted them online shortly before 7pm on Monday.

The first image shows the advertisement for the June 4 talk on the roadside at Malachy Conlon Park in Cullaville village.

A second image shows the same advertisement on the side of a building at Cardinal O'Fiaich Square in Crossmaglen.

Above it is another, bigger sign, listing dead members of the South Armagh Brigade, plus another sign bearing the Sinn Fein logo and a quote from dead IRA member Maire Drumm (who is arguably best known for coining the phrase "you shouldn't shout 'up the IRA' – you should join the IRA").

Sinn Fein has been contacted to ask what or who specifically is being commemorated at the event. A response is awaited.

