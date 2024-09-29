Sinn Fein plans to create 'minister for reunification' post in government

Sinn Fein's President Mary Lou McDonald speaking during the Sinn Fein Ard Fheis at the Technological University of the Shannon, Athlone.

​Sinn Fein would create a minister for reunification post in the Irish government, Mary Lou McDonald has told her party conference.

Ms McDonald used her leader's address at Sinn Fein's Ard Fheis conference to present an optimistic vision for the party and appeal to voters' concerns in the areas of housing, childcare and migration.

With eyes on the upcoming general election, Ms McDonald appealed to the public to give Sinn Fein "a chance" to lead a government.

She warned that workers and families "cannot afford" another five years of Fine Gael or Fianna Fail in power.

Ms McDonald told the Ard Fheis, which the party said was attended by more than 1,000 people, that Sinn Fein would establish a minister for reunification at the Department of An Taoiseach .

She said a new Irish government should be "clear-cut" in committing to holding referendums on unity.

She said: "We can unify Ireland . We need a mature, respectful conversation about constitutional change.

"Be in no doubt - Unity referendums are coming. By end of this decade, people north and south must have their say."

She said the Irish and UK Government cannot "continue to tread water" and must instead plan and prepare for the polls.

Ms McDonald said a green paper on Irish unity should be prepared, a Citizens Assembly established.

A key announcement in the speech was a new pledge to abolish the carer's allowance means test, with Ms McDonald saying too many carers receive no recognition from the State.

Sinn Fein is also seeking to position itself as the party that will "get childcare right" for parents and providers.

In her speech in Athlone on Saturday evening, Ms McDonald told the audience that she was "once that parent juggling work with two small children".

The Sinn Fein leader also placed a significant emphasis on the housing crisis, saying the party will deliver the "largest housing programme in the history of the state".