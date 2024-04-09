Sinn Fein posters demand roads are fixed - despite their minister being in the driving seat

Sinn Fein have been demanding Stormont 'cuts the excuses' over an upgrade to a junction in west Belfast - but now their minister is in charge, what is he doing?

The DUP say Sinn Fein should speak to its own ministers about its demands – as they are in charge of road upgrades and unauthorised signage.

The Dunmurry Cutts junction on the McKinstry road between Lisburn and Belfast has numerous Sinn Fein posters which say: "No more delays. Upgrade now. Cutt [sic] the excuses. Fix our roads. Sinn Fein."

The road has a very poor surface and is often littered with potholes - and local politicians have highlighted accidents at the Dunmurry Cutts junction in the past.

Sinn Fein have been demanding various road improvements across Northern Ireland via poster campaigns - but now they're in charge of making the decisions, will the signs stay?

Sinn Fein minister John O’Dowd is in charge of the department of infrastructure which is responsible for fixing and upgrading roads – as well as unauthorised road signage.

Fermanagh & South Tyrone DUP MLA Deborah Erskine – who chairs Stormont’s infrastructure committee said “If Sinn Fein members wish to secure progress on any road improvement, then that would be better achieved by speaking to their party colleagues, such as the Finance Minister and Infrastructure Minister.“This isn’t the first time however that Sinn Fein have chosen to lobby by erecting posters rather than attempting to secure an outcome.“The irony must be lost on them that not only is the Department for Infrastructure responsible for road upgrades, but also for the removal of unauthorised signage.”

The News Letter asked Sinn Fein – given that are now in charge of Northern Ireland’s roads – what are the excuses for this not having been done. The party declined to comment and referred us to the Department for Infrastructure, who were asked, given the questions posed by the minister's own party - what the excuses are for this road not having been improved.

A spokesperson for the department said it “is progressing a road safety improvement scheme at McKinstry Road / Derriaghy Road / The Cutts, Derriaghy and launched a procurement competition in November 2023. This competition is currently live and will allow a contractor to be appointed in the coming months”.

Lisburn North independent councillor Gary Hynds said: “Sinn Fein are a party at the heart of power in Northern Ireland, yet they get on like they have no responsibility. What serious political party illegally erects political posters outside of election time on the Department for Infrastructure property? Even more ironic is that the minister for the department is their own party colleague. Why haven't they been removed? I had a constituent who recently had his local charity poster taken down by DFI, yet these remain? Are there different rules for Sinn Fein once again?