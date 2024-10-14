Sinn Fein's financial arrangements are increasingly in the spotlight since it emerged that Michael McMonagle was employed in SF constituency offices despite working as a press officer. Now it has emerged that a press officer who gave him a reference was also employed by one of the party's MLAs.

It has emerged that a Sinn Fein press officer who – according to the party – didn’t tell anyone that he had provided a job reference for Michael McMonagle, was also working for one of its MLAs in a constituency office.

Now it has been revealed that Caolan McGinley – who resigned after giving McMonagle a reference for a job in the British Heart Foundation – was also employed by Declan McAleer MLA.

The information was uncovered by the DUP’s Diane Forsythe in an Assembly question. The response also confirmed that Sean Mag Uidhir, the former head of SF’s press operation in NI, was not employed by any MLAs in the past three years.

DUP South Down MLA Diane Forsythe uncovered the latest information from the NI Assembly Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye : General election 2024

Mr McGinley was “employed in the last three years as a member of constituency office staff by Mr Declan McAleer” – Assembly officials said.

Officials do not detail the exact periods of Mr McGinley’s employment. However, he was working as a press officer for Sinn Fein for longer than three years, and the party has repeatedly referred to him as such – not as constituency office staff.

It comes after the News Letter last week uncovered that the now-convicted child sex offender, and former Sinn Fein press officer, Michael McMonagle had also been employed for three months by Michelle O’Neill and subsequently by Fermanagh MLA Jemma Dolan. He was also working for Westminster MP Órfhlaith Begley and had a total of three jobs when working for Ms O’Neill.

The latest revelation raises further questions about whether Sinn Fein is following Assembly rules in relation to employing its spin doctors.

Press officers are ordinarily paid from the Financial Assistance for Political Parties Scheme (FAPP) – but it is now clear that two have also been employed on a constituency level.