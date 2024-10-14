Sinn Fein press officer who gave reference for Michael McMonagle was also employed by MLA Declan McAleer
Sinn Fein's financial arrangements are increasingly in the spotlight since it emerged that Michael McMonagle was employed in its MLAs’ constituency offices despite working as a press officer.
Now it has been revealed that Caolan McGinley – who resigned after giving McMonagle a reference for a job in the British Heart Foundation – was also employed by Declan McAleer MLA.
The information was uncovered by the DUP’s Diane Forsythe in an Assembly question. The response also confirmed that Sean Mag Uidhir, the former head of SF’s press operation in NI, was not employed by any MLAs in the past three years.
Mr McGinley was “employed in the last three years as a member of constituency office staff by Mr Declan McAleer” – Assembly officials said.
Officials do not detail the exact periods of Mr McGinley’s employment. However, he was working as a press officer for Sinn Fein for longer than three years, and the party has repeatedly referred to him as such – not as constituency office staff.
It comes after the News Letter last week uncovered that the now-convicted child sex offender, and former Sinn Fein press officer, Michael McMonagle had also been employed for three months by Michelle O’Neill and subsequently by Fermanagh MLA Jemma Dolan. He was also working for Westminster MP Órfhlaith Begley and had a total of three jobs when working for Ms O’Neill.
The latest revelation raises further questions about whether Sinn Fein is following Assembly rules in relation to employing its spin doctors.
Press officers are ordinarily paid from the Financial Assistance for Political Parties Scheme (FAPP) – but it is now clear that two have also been employed on a constituency level.
The News Letter contacted Sinn Fein and asked if Caolan McGinley was working for Declan McAleer MLA when he was also working as a Sinn Fein press officer and whether any other press officers also had jobs with MLAs. The party did not respond.
