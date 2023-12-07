Sinn Fein receive largest sum, £294k, as Northern Ireland parties accept almost £600k in donations

Political parties in Northern Ireland have accepted almost £600,000 in donations and public funds in recent months.

Sinn Fein received the largest sum, accepting £294,257 in the third quarter of 2023 according to the Electoral Commission.

The SDLP accepted £129,511, the DUP accepted £92,494, Alliance accepted £47,438, the UUP accepted £16,232, the Conservatives accepted £7,369 and the TUV accepted £6,767.

The total of £594,067 compares to £481,149 accepted in the same period in 2022 (July to September).

Cahir Hughes, head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, said it has recommended that government introduces laws around donations.

“Over half a million pounds of donations were accepted by political parties in Northern Ireland in three months. We know that voters are interested in where parties get their money from, and this publication is an important part of delivering this transparency for voters,” he said.

“However, it’s clear that publishing this information is not enough. We’ve seen for some time that public confidence in the transparency of party and campaigner finance across the UK is declining.

