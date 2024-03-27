Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The claim was made by senior party member Pearse Doherty, following McAuley’s funeral last week in Strabane which saw his coffin draped in a tricolour, with a black beret and gloves on top – the traditional trappings of an IRA funeral.

McAuley had killed Garda Jerry McCabe during a robbery of a post office van in a Co Limerick village in June 1996.

Father of five Mr McCabe was shot dead with an AK47 by the raiders, who also shot his colleague multiple times (though he survived).

File photo dated 8/11/94 of Pearse McAuley, and his funeral last week in Strabane

The robbery came a few months after the IRA had ended its ceasefire that had been in force since 1994.

McAuley had previously escaped from jail where he was serving time for an IRA murder plot.

When he was released from his sentence for the McCabe killing in 2009, he went on to stab his wife – a Sinn Fein councillor – during Christmas 2014.

He was jailed again, but freed from that sentence in 2022, and then died 10 days ago at home in Strabane.

In widely-reported comments this week, Pearse Doherty – a Donegal TD and Sinn Fein’s finance spokesman – said McAuley had nothing to do with Sinn Fein for “many, many, many years”.“And in the eyes of republicans, he’s not a republican,” Mr Doherty added.

“The reference was made in relation to what happened to my colleague and how he treated my colleague in relation to the killing of Detective Garda Jerry McCabe.

“The party has been very clear that we have condemned that on numerous occasions.

“In relation to the funeral of Pearse McAuley we had no hand, act or part in it.

“In relation to the placement of a tricolour, if it was our decision, one would not be on the coffin.”

Later, Sinn Fein First Minister Michelle O’Neill was quoted as saying: "Sinn Fein had no part in that [funeral] and don't believe that a tricolour should have been placed on his coffin.”

The News Letter asked the party to explain why McAuley is not to be regarded as a republican: is it because he killed a garda, or because he stabbed his wife, or both?

And if it is because he killed a guard, were all such killings of gardai wrong in the party's eyes?

These enquiries met with no response from the press office.

To take former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams alone, among the many tricolour-draped coffins he has walked behind or carried include those of Brendan Hughes, the architect of Bloody Friday, in which nine people were killed including two women and two boys aged 15 and 14. Mr Adams carried his coffin in 2008.

He also infamously carried the tricolour-draped coffin of Thomas 'Bootsy' Begley, who killed himself in the botched Shankill bombing of 1993 and nine other people, including four women and two girls aged seven and 13.

He also carried the tricolour-clad coffin of Martin Meehan in 2007. Meehan once helped in the kidnap an torture of a 17-year-old youth, suspected of being an informer.

He was also involved in the abduction of a TA soldier (who was rescued before he could be killed), and was believed to have had a hand in the shooting three off-duty Scottish soldiers in the Belfast hills in 1971, but was not charged over the latter.

During the Troubles, the IRA alone murdered at least six members of An Garda Siochana (and an Irish soldier too), according to the book Lost Lives.