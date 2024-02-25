Belfast City Hall.

At a committee meeting last week Sinn Féin joined the DUP, Alliance, and the UUP in rejecting a motion forwarded by the authority’s sole People Before Profit representative, Councillor Michael Collins seconded by Green Party Councillor Anthony Flynn.

It stated: “This council notes with horror Israel’s ongoing war crimes in Gaza. Despite repeated calls from international human rights organisations for a ceasefire, Israel continues to bombard and assault an already beleaguered population in Gaza.

“The council recognises Israel’s actions are facilitated by the military, financial and political support of Western Governments, most notably Joe Biden and the US Administration: which gives $3.8billion of US military aid each year to Israel.

It adds: “The current Biden administration has even taken the unprecedented move of bypassing Congress in order to transfer more arms to Israel to support its ongoing genocide in Gaza.

“In this context, this year’s St Patrick’s Day presents an opportunity for Irish politicians to promote the principles of Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions: by refusing to meet or engage with any US officials complicit in Israeli war crimes. By boycotting these ceremonies we could send a resounding message to the people of Gaza, and the world, that Ireland stands with Palestine.

“The council will therefore write to the Irish Taoiseach and all political parties North and South in Ireland calling on them not to attend St Patrick’s Day celebrations in the White House, nor to meet with President Joe Biden or any representative of his administration as part of the St Patrick’s Day events.”

DUP Alderman Dean McCullough proposed the committee reject the motion. He said: “It appears to be more about localised politics than the Middle East itself. It is our belief that the hostage release is a prerequisite to any ceasefire.

“We of course take exception to the wording again, which makes no reference to those hostages. This council has debated at length the Israel/Hamas war, and we are well aware of one another’s position.

“This war will only come to a proper end with proper competent diplomacy, not political point scoring.”

Green Councillor Áine Groogan said: “I appreciate people having a different opinion, but I don’t think it is fair to restrict debate on it. People should have no problem with standing up in full council and debating it in front of the public.

“This goes beyond just the genocide that is happening in Palestine, there are issues in relation to the conduct of political leaders here in Northern Ireland. It is worthwhile having that debate.”

She proposed the motion went to full council with restrictions. This was seconded by the SDLP’s Donal Lyons. On a recorded vote the proposal fell, with two in support from the Greens and the SDLP, and 16 against from SInn Féin, the DUP, Alliance, and the UUP. Sinn Féin and Alliance said nothing on the motion.

After the meeting People Before Profit Councillor Michael Collins said: “The blocking of our Palestine solidarity motion in the face of the genocide in Gaza is as undemocratic as it is inhumane.

“The DUP have been a shameless and uncritical supporter of apartheid Israel in spite of all the barbarity we’ve seen. It is unsurprising to see them block this motion.

