Sinn Fein, the SLDP and Alliance have remained silent on claims that the DUP leader on Belfast City Council was blocked from speaking in a discussion about Irish signs being imposed on majority unionist areas of the city.

Last month the News Letter reported that the council has voted to begin erecting dual language signs on the four miles of the strongly unionist Upper Newtownards Road, despite their own staff warning it could spark trouble.

Under current council policy, if 15% of residents support Irish signs as part of the survey the signs will be erected - even if 85% object.

DUP group leader at Belfast City Council & Councillor Sarah Bunting said she was blocked from taking part in a discussion on the matter on Tuesday night by Alliance Lord Mayor Micky Murray.

Last month the News Letter reported plans by Belfast City Council to impose Irish language signs on the strongly unionist Newtownards Road area of east Belfast. Photo: Google.

"So the Lord Mayor has deemed that I can’t speak on the debate on Dual Language Signs, even though he let other parties in to speak after I indicated," she said on X.

"He said he’d allowed 15 people to speak so was going to vote, but two other members spoke after that.”

She added that "nobody has said anyone is afraid of the Irish language" and noted that unionists take part in Irish dancing, and traditional Irish music.

Both she and the Belfast Bands Forum recently attended and welcomed the announcement of the Fleadh Cheoil coming to Belfast, she said.

However she added that "this is about democracy and the current policy is not democratic in any way, shape or form".

Rejecting Sinn Fein claims that the DUP is opposed to anything Irish, she noted that twelve dual language signs in Irish were approved unanimously at committee this month “because it was clear residents in those streets were happy to have the signage”.

The councillor claimed that nationalists are now "quite happy to force undemocratic decisions on the community after years of lamenting Unionists of the past for taking that position. Belfast is a shared city - but only on the terms of Sinn Fein and the SDLP."

Alliance, Sinn Fein and the SDLP were invited to respond.

The row comes after Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins of Sinn Fein announced plans to install Irish language signs in Belfast Grand Central Station.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson claimed the move breached previous consultations with surrounding unionist communities, had no Equality Impact Assessment and required collective approval from the Executive as it was a classed as significant and controversial decision.

DFI has declined to comment, citing potential legal action, with pre-action letters having been lodged by loyalist activist Jamie Bryson.

Speaking to the News Letter, Mr Bryson claimed the minister has now received legal advice "which makes it pretty clear that legally she doesn't have a leg to stand on".

He also claimed the courts sided with him when he took a similar legal challenge over the same department when it tried to remove a bonfire from Tigers Bay.

“The judge decided that the move should have required approval from the Executive because it was significant and controversial which was accepted by the department.

"We cannot have a situation where unionist bonfires, parades and flags are all controversialized, while the Irish language, republican flags and IRA memorials are all normalised."